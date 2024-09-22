Taj Mahal Faces Deterioration: New Cracks, Fading Quranic Verses, and Eroding Gems Due to Rain

The iconic Taj Mahal is showing signs of significant wear after a week of heavy rainfall in Agra, with cracks, water damage, and erosion becoming increasingly visible. Images and videos have captured the deterioration, particularly the fading Quranic inscriptions around the main dome and the erosion of the precious inlaid stones that once adorned the monument’s floors and walls. Tourist guide associations have raised alarms, highlighting the damage to various parts of the structure, including the chipping stones in front of the royal mosque and the decay on the dome.

Concerns over the monument’s upkeep have grown, with some questioning the effectiveness of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in maintaining the Taj Mahal. Deepak Dan, president of the Tourist Guides Welfare Association, criticized the ASI for downplaying structural concerns, warning that negative publicity could harm India’s tourism industry. In response, the ASI has assured that regular conservation work is ongoing, and audits of maintenance funds have shown no mismanagement. They dismissed claims of serious structural issues, attributing minor water leaks and plant growth to the recent heavy rainfall.

Despite ASI’s reassurances, public unease has persisted, particularly after recent incidents like rainwater leaking into the mausoleum and a viral video showing one of the Taj Mahal’s gardens submerged under rainwater. The ASI stated that the flooding was temporary and would be absorbed into the groundwater, but the monument’s vulnerability to natural forces continues to raise concerns about its long-term preservation.