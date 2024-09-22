Traffic advisory: High Court Ceremony on September 23; check routes to avoid

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of the foundation stone ceremony for the new Bombay High Court building, scheduled for September 23. The ceremony will take place at Government Colony Ground in Kherwadi, Bandra (East), and will be attended by Supreme Court and Bombay High Court judges, along with other VVIPs ¹. To ensure a smooth event, temporary traffic restrictions will be implemented in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Traffic Diversions and Road Closures:

– New English School road, connecting Ramkrishna Paramhansa Marg and J. L. Shirsekar Marg, will be closed to all vehicles except those associated with the event ¹.

– Traffic will be redirected via Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir road ¹.

Commuters should plan their journey considering the weather conditions, with light rain expected on September 23, and follow the traffic advisory to avoid delays ¹. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. It’s essential to take the alternative route to avoid inconvenience. For more details, refer to the official advisory.