WhatsApp to allow users to customise app’s appearance

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app. WhatsApp has introduced several exciting features for is users. Now the platform is launching a new feature.

This new feature will give users the ability to personalise their chats with different themes. As per reports, Android users will soon be able to select the colour of chat bubbles and backgrounds from a predefined set of themes. As per WABetaInfo, a website known for tracking WhatsApp updates, the feature is currently in development and will soon be available to beta users.

Users will have the ability to customise their chat themes, adding a new level of personalization. Once the feature is rolled out, users will have access to various theme options with different colours for message bubbles and wallpapers, allowing them to give their WhatsApp a fresh look.

Meanwhile, the latest update in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.3 has introduced a new feature that’s not yet visible to users enrolled in the Google Beta Programme. This update allows users to tag their saved