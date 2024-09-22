Yogi Govt to Light Up Kashi with 12 Lakh Eco-Friendly Lamps for Dev Deepawali on Nov 15

The Yogi government is preparing for an elaborate Dev Deepawali celebration in Kashi on November 15, where the city will be illuminated with 12 lakh lamps across its famous ghats and ponds. A key feature this year is the eco-friendly initiative, with thousands of lamps made from cow dung to promote sustainability. The event has been elevated to the status of a provincial fair, enhancing its spiritual significance and drawing more visitors.

To create a magical experience, the celebration will include a divine laser show and eco-friendly green fireworks. Over 84 locations, including ponds and tanks, will be lit up by community members, with the crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi glowing under the soft light of millions of lamps. Rajendra Kumar Rawat, Deputy Director of Tourism, shared that 2.5 to 3 lakh lamps will be crafted from cow dung, alongside efforts to clean the ghats and illuminate historic sites with facade and electric lights.

The laser show will feature narratives of Ganga Avtaran and Shiva Mahima, adding cultural depth to the event. As the festival approaches, hotels, guesthouses, and cruises are already fully booked, drawing tourists from all over India and abroad to witness this grand celebration of light and spirituality in Kashi.