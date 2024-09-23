38-year-old man dies from ‘brain-eating’ amoeba in Kasaragod

A 38-year-old man named M. Manikandan from Ukrampadi, Kerala, died of amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba. He had been undergoing treatment at both the Kasaragod Government General Hospital and a private facility in Kannur for two weeks after returning from Mumbai, where he had been working. Manikandan had initially suffered from fever and seizures, which led to his diagnosis of amoebic encephalitis. His condition deteriorated during treatment, resulting in his death.

Amoebic encephalitis, also known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), is contracted through contact with contaminated water. The Naegleria fowleri amoeba thrives in warm freshwater, particularly when water levels are low in the summer. The infection progresses rapidly, causing severe neurological symptoms such as headaches, fever, seizures, and, in most cases, death. Health authorities have urged people to avoid stagnant or contaminated water sources, especially during the summer months, and to take precautions such as using nose clips or avoiding water activities in such areas.

Despite the high risk of fatality, Kerala has made significant progress in treating cases of amoebic encephalitis. The state reported 19 cases in five months but managed to successfully treat 14 patients, reducing the mortality rate from the global average of 97% to 26%. In Thiruvananthapuram, 10 patients were discharged after completing a 28-day treatment regimen, marking a milestone in combating the deadly disease.