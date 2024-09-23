Best foods to help you  sleep well

You may not get a good night’s sleep for many reasons. Stress and others are the reasons for this. Researchers say that certain nutrients in food can affect sleep. Including some foods in the diet will improve your sleeping.

Milk: Drinking a glass of milk every night before going to bed will help you sleep. Calcium in milk will improve your sleep.

Banana: Eating bananas at night will relax the body muscles. Bananas are high in potassium and magnesium. Potassium and magnesium are factors that relax the body and lead to sleep. It helps to keep the brain temperature down and regulate hormones. Bananas also help control blood pressure.

Almonds: When magnesium levels in the body are low, some people may experience insomnia. Almonds are a good source of magnesium. The magnesium present in almonds regulates the production of melatonin, which helps with sleep. In addition, magnesium helps to relax the muscles.

Pumpkin Seeds: Roasted pumpkin seeds help in good sleep. The tryptophan and zinc present in it accelerate the production of melatonin.

Kiwi: Kiwi contains vitamin C and E as well as potassium and folate. Kiwi is also a fruit with high antioxidant levels.

Rice: Eating rice on an empty stomach an hour before going to bed at night will help you fall asleep quickly. But there is also a risk of obesity. Eating red rice, which contains more fiber than white rice, is better for metabolism.

Oats: Oats are high in fiber and B vitamins. Oats also contain more calcium, protein, iron and zinc than wheat. So oats are very good for sleep.

Honey: Eating honey after night meal will help you to sleep well. The natural sugar in honey increase insulin levels in the body. This will cause tryptophan and serotonin to reach the brain. It releases chemicals that calm the body.