Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 33,700 crore in Indian equities

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have invested Rs 33,700 crore in Indian equities this month so far This is the second highest inflow in a month in this year so far, the last one being in March when Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) infused Rs 35,100 crore. This is due to due to interest rate cuts in the US and the resilience of the Indian market.

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors put in a net investment of Rs 33,691 crore into equities this month (till September 20). With this, FPIs investment in equities reached Rs 76,572 crore so far this year. Since June, FPIs have been consistently buying equities. Before that, they pulled out funds to the tune of Rs 34,252 crore in April-May.

Apart from equities, FPIs infused Rs 7,361 crore into debt through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and Rs 19,601 crore via the Fully Accessible Route (FRR). The VRR encourages long-term investment while the FRR enhances liquidity and access for foreign investors.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.