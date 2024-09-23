Gama International Fighting Championship: Sangram Singh becomes 1st Indian man to win MMA fight

Tbilisi: Indian wrestler Sangram Singh scripted new history by becoming the first Indian male wrestler to win an MMA (mixed martial arts) fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship Tbilisi in Georgia. Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion Sangram won in a 90-second match against the Pakistani opponent, Ali Raza Nasir. Moreover, Sangram also registered the fastest win ever by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division in the championship.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 33,700 crore in Indian equities

‘I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India. This victory is a step in the direction of MMA in India having a better future. It transcends personal achievement. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport,’ Sangram said after winning match.

Mixed martial arts is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting, incorporating techniques from various combat sports from around the world.