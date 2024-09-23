India Aiming to Host 2036 Olympics, Efforts Underway: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is making significant efforts to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, he expressed optimism about India’s prospects, stating, “Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too.” Modi emphasized that this ambition aligns with India’s growing capabilities, referencing his earlier Independence Day address where he had also voiced the nation’s dream to host the Olympics. India’s recent success in organizing the G20 Summit demonstrated its capacity to handle large-scale international events, further strengthening its bid for the 2036 Games.

Modi has long been vocal about India’s Olympic aspirations, encouraging athletes to share their feedback on the facilities at the Paris Olympics to aid in the country’s preparations. The Prime Minister sees hosting the Games as a vital step in fostering a sporting culture across India and is working to develop the necessary infrastructure. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the project, noting the progress being made in creating the facilities needed to host an event of such magnitude.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has expressed support for India’s proposal, bolstering the country’s chances of securing the bid. Ahmedabad has emerged as a strong contender to host the Games, while India’s last major multi-sport event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Hosting the 2036 Olympics would be a significant milestone for India, highlighting its growing global presence and capabilities in organizing major international events.