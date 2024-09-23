Initiatives launched by Mahayuti government improve quality of life for women

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has launched several initiatives to empower women in the state. The state government led by BJP and Shiv Sena has followed the footprints of the central government led by Narendra Modi on this area.

Both the state and central government have placed a strong emphasis on the empowerment of women, with particular attention to their economic and educational upliftment as a means to drive national development.

The state government introduced several initiatives to enhance the quality of life for women in different areas. One of the significant steps taken is the introduction of financial aid schemes such as the “Ladki Bahin” program. Initially launched in Madhya Pradesh by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and extended to Maharashtra by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, it provides monthly assistance of Rs. 15000 (annually Rs. 18000) directly to the bank accounts of eligible women. Over one and a half crore women have benefited from this program, receiving their first instalments.

In addition to financial support, the governments have made strides in facilitating access to education for girls from economically weaker sections. Free higher education is now available to girls whose family income does not exceed seven and a half lakh rupees annually.

The Chief Minister’s Annapurna Yojana was introduced to provide economically backward women with three free LPG cylinders each year, easing the financial burden on them. Furthermore, the central government’s Ujwala Yojana has been instrumental in delivering gas connections to women’s homes.

The state government also introduced a 50% travel discount in Maharashtra. This has not only been well-received but has also contributed to the profitability of the State Transport Corporation for the first time in nine years.

Housing initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana favour women as property owners and legislative actions like the abolition of triple talaq are part of a broader approach to ensure women’s financial and social security, dignity, and access to opportunities. Political empowerment of women is being advanced with the central government’s announcement of reservation in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.