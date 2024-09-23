Jharkhand Assembly Election: BJP aims to gain its foothold

Ranchi: The upcoming Jharkhand state election is a critical juncture for both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and BJP. The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand is facing severe criticism from opposition parties mainly BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to reclaim its foothold in the state. The BJP is methodically crafting a strategy for this. BJP’s masterplan includes grassroots mobilization, opinion polling, alliances with regional heavyweights, and a sharp focus on tribal issues.

BJP is trying to make alliances within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Unlike the 2019 assembly elections, where the BJP fought alone, this time the party is aligning with key regional players like the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and possibly Janata Dal United (JDU). This alliance has the potential to bring together a broad base of voters, including sections of the electorate that may have been beyond the BJP’s reach in previous elections.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

BJP is also focusing on tribal issues. Jharkhand’s tribal population, which had largely supported the JMM in the previous election, is now being courted aggressively by the BJP.

The induction of prominent tribal leaders like Champai Soren and Geeta Koda into the party is part of this strategy. Former Chief Minister and veteran JMM leader Champai Soren had recently joined the BJP. His entry into BJP will play a pivotal role in winning back support in the Kolhan region, an area critical to the state’s tribal politics.

The BJP is already building a narrative around these twin issues. BJP recently launched ‘Mila Kya?’ campaign. The campaign questions the Soren government’s achievements and unfulfilled promises. By focusing on issues like corruption and the marginalisation of tribal concerns, the BJP is trying to portray itself as a party that prioritises governance and the protection of Jharkhand’s indigenous heritage over vote-bank politics.

If the opposition successfully capitalises on these issues, Jharkhand may witness a significant political realignment. The BJP, with its focus on accountability and tribal empowerment, could make substantial gains, potentially ending the JMM’s dominance in the state.