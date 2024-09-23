Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union government aims to transform Jharkhand’s economic landscape and development

Ranchi: The Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reshaping India. The government has launched several projects to make India a superpower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15, virtually inaugurated three new Vande Bharat Express trains Tatanagar in Jharkhand. The new routes-Tatanagar-Patna, Deoghar-Varanasi, and Tatanagar-Berhampur-will significantly improve intra- and inter-state connectivity. The Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to cover the journey in approximately seven hours, running six days a week. The Deoghar-Varanasi route, linking two major pilgrimage destinations.

The Union government has introduced many initiatives to transform Jharkhand’s connectivity, industry, and overall development. The Modi administration has focused on infrastructure development, reshaping Jharkhand’s economic landscape and enhancing connectivity at both domestic and international levels.

Railway infrastructure in Jharkhand has seen significant growth under the Modi government. The introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains on routes like Ranchi-Patna and Ranchi-Howrah has reduced travel times, facilitating business, education, and personal travel. Projects like the Ranchi-Lohardaga-Tori railway line renovation and electrification have improved freight and passenger efficiency.

The Union government on 2022 inaugurated Deoghar Airport. This was a milestone for Jharkhand’s aviation sector. Upcoming projects like Bokaro and Dumka airports will further integrate Jharkhand into India’s aviation network.

Inaugurated in 2019 under the Jal Marg Vikas Project, the Sahibganj Multi-Modal Terminal enhances cargo connectivity through waterways, rail, and road. Positioned along the Ganga River, it facilitates the movement of goods between Jharkhand, Varanasi, Haldia, and Nepal. This eco-friendly project has boosted exports of coal, stone chips, and cement, transforming Jharkhand into a strategic cargo hub.

The LPG bottling plants in Bokaro and Barhi meet local energy needs and position Jharkhand as an energy supplier to neighbouring states. The Sindri Nano Urea Plant addresses has reduced India’s dependence on urea imports. The plant provides farmers in Jharkhand and nearby states with affordable fertilisers.

Jharkhand is also integrated into larger frameworks like the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor.

The Modi government has focused on improving Jharkhand’s social infrastructure, particularly in education and healthcare. Several programs aimed at improving educational outcomes for underprivileged communities have been launched. The Eklavya Model Residential Schools provide quality education to tribal children, offering free residential schooling and bridging the education gap in rural areas. PM SHRI Schools have modernised hundreds of schools with infrastructure, smart classrooms, and computer labs, ensuring world-class education for marginalised students.

The government has also inaugurated an AIIMS in Deoghar.This AIIMS provides advanced medical services for people in the state. The construction of Birsa Munda Smriti Park and the recognition of Hazaribagh’s Sohrai and Khovar art with GI tags celebrate Jharkhand’s rich cultural heritage.

The transformative work done by the Central Government under Narendra Modi has provided BJP a clear edge in the state politics. This will help the party to reclaim its power in the state.