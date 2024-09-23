Kerala student missing in Palakkad after haircut dispute; family files complaint

A 10th-grade student named Athul Priyan from Seetharkundu in Kollengode has gone missing, prompting his family to file a complaint with local police. Athul left home early on September 23, writing a note to his mother expressing his distress over being scolded. His father, Shanmugan, revealed that the argument stemmed from Athul’s refusal to get a haircut.

According to Shanmugan, Athul was scolded for not cutting his hair, which led to the conflict. When Athul’s mother checked on him at 5 a.m., he was missing from his room. He took his father’s two-wheeler, parked it at a nearby junction, and took 1,000 rupees from his mother’s bag. In his note, Athul reassured his mother, saying he would call if necessary and asked her not to worry.

The Kollengode police have launched an investigation and are intensifying their search efforts, believing Athul may still be in Palakkad town. They have encouraged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.