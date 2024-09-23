Legendary F1 driver Fernando Alonso visits Cognizants office in Chennai

Chennai: Legendary Formula One driver and two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso visited Cognizant’s MEPZ campus in Chennai on Monday. The Aston Martin Aramco driver arrived India to attend an event hosted to celebrate the success of three-year partnership of Cognizant and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

‘It was great to return to India and visit the Cognizant family in Chennai, I have cherished memories of a few podiums finishes. It’s been extremely valuable to hear firsthand about the work they are doing all around the world and of course with us at the race-track,’ said Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso is currently 9th on the driver standings this season with 62 points, while his teammate Lance Stroll is two places below in 11th. Alonso came in seventh place at the recent Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. He interacted with the employees at the event. A few Aston Martin sports cars were also parked in the office campus to welcome Alonso.

The partnership of Cognizant and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team began in 2021. , Cognizant has improved the team’s daily operations, strengthened its IT infrastructure, and driven innovation and performance both on and off the track.

‘Our partnership with Cognizant exemplifies the extraordinary outcomes that can be achieved through innovation, technology, and teamwork. Today’s celebration and Fernando’s visit reaffirms our shared values and the significant progress we have made together in shaping the future of Aston Martin in F1,’ said Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team.