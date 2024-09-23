Overcrowding on Venad Express sparks passenger protests

The Venad Express experienced severe overcrowding, leaving passengers struggling for space during their journey in Kochi. Disturbing images captured the chaotic scene, with travelers toppling over in the aisles due to the cramped conditions. Many passengers expressed their frustration over recent schedule changes, which they claim have negatively impacted their travel experience, especially affecting women and the elderly.

The situation reportedly worsened after the introduction of the Vande Bharat train service, which led to adjustments in the Venad Express’s timetable. Despite numerous complaints about the overcrowding, passengers feel the railways have not taken adequate action. They are calling for an increase in general coaches and a revised schedule to prevent conflicts with the Vande Bharat service. Additionally, the Railways Passengers Association has advocated for a memo service to alleviate the congestion.

The Venad Express, which departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:25 AM, often faces significant delays in reaching Shoranur. This has created challenges for passengers, including office-goers and students, who rely on the train for timely travel to Ernakulam. Travelers believe that introducing a memo service through Ernakulam is crucial to addressing the ongoing issues with the Venad Express.