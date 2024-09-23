PM discusses AI and semiconductors with tech CEOs, including Google’s Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with top US tech CEOs on Sunday, emphasizing India’s potential as a global hub for emerging technologies, including semiconductors. Held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel during Modi’s US visit, the meeting focused on vital topics like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, biotechnology, and information technology. Hosted by MIT’s School of Engineering, the event attracted prominent leaders such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.

Modi expressed optimism in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the discussion with tech leaders was “fruitful” and focused on technology and innovation. He highlighted India’s significant progress in these fields, while the CEOs reflected on the evolving global tech landscape and its impact on human welfare, particularly advancements in India. The conversation explored how technologies like AI and quantum computing could revolutionize the global economy.

The roundtable also explored investment opportunities within India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, which is seen as a gateway for American companies to enter the Indian market. The discussion underscored the role of startups in fostering new technologies and products, strengthening collaboration between Indian innovators and US corporations.