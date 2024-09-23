PM Modi congratulates newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Sri Lanka’s newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, after his landslide victory in the presidential election. The leader of the left-leaning People’s Liberation Front (JVP) and a self-avowed Marxist, Dissanayaka defeated his main rival, Sajith Premadasa, by a margin of 1.3 million votes. PM Modi, in a message on social media, emphasized Sri Lanka’s importance in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR, expressing eagerness to work closely with the new president to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

Dissanayaka, 55, acknowledged the sacrifices made by many for his victory, stating that the election results marked the beginning of rewriting Sri Lanka’s history. He will officially take office on Monday during a swearing-in ceremony at the President Secretariat in Colombo. Outgoing president Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, who managed the country during its financial crisis, imposed tough austerity measures as part of an International Monetary Fund bailout, making way for the new leadership.

This election, held on September 21, is the first since Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis, which resulted in a loan default. Voter turnout was approximately 70 percent before polling closed, and the election authorities announced the results after a second vote count, a first in Sri Lankan electoral history.