PM Modi greets Hanumankind with ‘Jai Hanuman’, embraces Aditya Gadhvi on stage

Rapper Hanumankind delivered a dynamic performance at the ‘Modi & US’ event in New York, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large gathering of Indian-Americans. Hanumankind, also known as Sooraj Cherukat, performed his hit track ‘Big Dawgs,’ energizing the audience with his music. Videos from the event show PM Modi enthusiastically greeting him with a shout of “Jai Hanuman” before giving him a warm hug and handshake, congratulating him on his performance.

The song ‘Big Dawgs’ has recently gone viral, captivating listeners worldwide with its intense visuals and high-energy beat. Alongside Hanumankind, artists Aditya Gadhvi and Devi Sri Prasad also performed at the event. Aditya Gadhvi, whose song “Khalasi” gained massive popularity last year, was surprised when PM Modi came on stage to greet him with a hug and pats on the back, expressing his appreciation for the performance.

Aditya shared a video of the moment on Instagram, expressing his excitement. “Khalasi,” composed by Achint, blends Gujarati folk music with pop-rock, and its adventurous lyrics by Saumya Joshi struck a chord with audiences, both in India and abroad. The song became a viral sensation on social media, amassing over 4.5 billion views and becoming a cultural phenomenon.