Skeleton found in Gangavali River sent for lab testing; dredger search continues

Skeletal remains, suspected to be human, were found during the ongoing search for Arjun, a Kerala native and lorry driver, who went missing in a landslide in Shiroor. The remains were recovered from the Gangavali River, where authorities are also searching for the lorry he was driving. The remains have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis, with confirmation on their nature expected soon. If verified as human, DNA testing will follow.

Earlier, diving expert Eshwar Malpe halted his search for Arjun’s lorry, citing mistreatment by local authorities. Despite initial progress, including the discovery of vehicle parts and debris possibly linked to Arjun’s truck, Malpe decided to withdraw after being told by the police not to “act like a hero.” He expressed frustration over the situation and apologized to Arjun’s family, but local officials, including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, denied any communication issues.

Search efforts continue with a dredger brought in from Goa, with divers from Gujarat joining the operation. The dredging has already uncovered several parts of vehicles, including the engine of a lorry, as the search for Arjun and his vehicle remains ongoing in the Gangavali River.