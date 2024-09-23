Snake causes panic among passengers on Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express

A snake was spotted in an air-conditioned coach of the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express, causing panic among passengers. The snake was seen coiled around a handle in the upper section of coach G3. Passengers, alarmed by the sight, immediately informed railway officials, and fear quickly spread through the train.

The snake was found on the upper bunk (seat 23) while the train was en route to Mumbai. Train staff swiftly relocated passengers to a different coach to ensure their safety. The affected coach was later detached from the train, which then returned to Jabalpur.

Harshit Srivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Central Railway, confirmed the incident and assured that it would be thoroughly investigated. He stressed that passenger safety is of utmost importance and that the railway takes such matters seriously.