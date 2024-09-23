Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for third straight session

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher for the third straight session on September 23. BSE Sensex settled at 84,928.61, up 384.30 points or 0.45 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 25,939, up 148.05 points or 0.57 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,416 against 1,665 stocks that declined, and 120 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,201. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 332, and those that hit a 52-week low was 38. A total of 437 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 38 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were M&M, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp. Top losers were Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.

Among sectors, PSU Bank index rose more than 3 percent, Realty index was up over 2 percent, while auto, energy, FMCG, metal, pharma, media up 0.5-1 percent. However, Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent. The BSE midcap index and smallcap indices were up 0.7 percent each.