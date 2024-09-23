Yamaha launches RayZR Street Rally Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Yamaha India has launched the RayZR Street Rally edition in the markets. The updated scooter is offered at a price of Rs 98,130. It is available in three colours – Cyber Green, Matte Black and Ice Fluo-Vermillion. Bookings are open at all Yamaha showrooms across India.

The new updated scooter comes with an LED DRL. The other feature is the answer back function. It essentially allows the rider to spot the scooter in a crowded parking lot by flashing its turn indicators and sounding a beep. The answer back function is activated using the button on the Yamaha Y-connect App. The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally gets new dual-tone seats and ‘refreshed styling elements’

The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally is powered by the 125cc, air cooled, fuel injected single cylinder engine which churns out 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a CVT.