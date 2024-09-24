2024 Tata Nexon EV 45 launched in India: Details

Mumbai: The leading car manufacturer Tata Motors India has improved its Nexon range. The brand has launched the latest version of Nexon with a larger 45kWh battery pack. The model has been released at the starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh, while the top model went up to Rs 16.99 lakh.

The company has also added a new Red Dark edition in the series to attract more customers, which costs Rs 17.19 lakh (all ex-showroom). The latest Nexon can be purchased in three different variants. It either can be booked by visiting an authorised dealership or via official webiste.

Also Read: OPPO K12x 5G Feather Pink version launched in India: Price, Specifications

The newly launched version with a bigger battery pack is capable of offering an ARAI-claimed range of 489km on a single charge. It has been claimed by the brand that the latest 45kwh battery unit comes with 15 percent more energy density, and the charging mark of 10-80 per cent has come down to 48 minutes from 56 minutes.

It features a robust LED headlight setup, paired with DRLs and the trending connected bar trip at both ends. Some notable features include multi-functional illuminated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and multiple charging ports. The top trims gets an automatic panoramic sunroof, a Frunk for additional storage, ventilated front seats, a 7.2kw AC fast charger, a Vehicle to Vehicle and vehicle-to-load charging setup among other trending features.