Ashutosh Gowariker named as Honorary Chairman of Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood filmmakerr Ashutosh Gowariker, has been announced as the Honorary Chairman of the 10th Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF). The Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival will take place from January 15 to 19, 2025, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The AIFF is organized by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation and presented by the Nath Group, MGM University, and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. It has gained endorsements from prestigious bodies such as FIPRESCI and FFSI and is recognized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Government of India, the National Film Development Corporation, and the Government of Maharashtra.

Ashutosh Gowariker is renowned for Oscar-nominated films such as Lagaan, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, and Panipat. He has significantly contributed to Indian cinema as a writer, director, producer, and actor. Ashutosh Gowariker is a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscars.

‘I feel privileged to assume the role of Honorary Chairman, especially during the 10th year of AIFF. What excites me most about this festival is the pool of remarkable directors actively participating in it—Chandrakant Kulkarni, Jayprad Desai, Dnyanesh Zoting, and now Sunil Sukthankar as the Festival Director. It will foster a true artistic exchange in the craft of filmmaking. Additionally, hosting the festival in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), a vibrant cultural hub with rich historical roots, will help nurture local talent and introduce it to the world. I look forward to contributing to AIFF in my own way,’ said Ashutosh Gowariker.

Sunil Sukthankar, a National Award-winning filmmaker, will also serve as the Festival Director for this edition, succeeding former director Ashok Rane, whose tenure has recently concluded.