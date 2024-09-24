Bengaluru Woman Arrested for Damaging Onam Pookalam

A case has been registered against Simi Nair, a resident of Monark Serenity Flats in Bengaluru, for vandalizing a floral arrangement (pookalam) created by Malayali residents to celebrate Onam. The incident occurred in the common area of the flat complex, where Simi allegedly stomped on the pookalam and argued with others about its placement.

The altercation was captured on video and circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation. Simi claimed that building bylaws prohibited placing pookalams in common areas, while residents argued that the space was meant for shared celebrations. Despite security intervention, Simi persisted in destroying the floral arrangement.

Simi has been charged under sections related to trespassing, intimidation, and causing emotional harm to a community. The Onam celebration committee filed a complaint, stating that families, including children, had crafted the floral design. The incident sparked outrage, with many criticizing Simi’s actions as disrespectful and harmful to the community.