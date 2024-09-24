Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 56,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 56,000 mark in Kerala for first time. Gold is trading at Rs 56,000, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7000, up by Rs 20. Yesterday, price of gold gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Gold price gained by Rs 1400 per 8 gram in last five days.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7633.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.240. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6998.3 per gram, up by Rs.220. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.41%, while in the last month it has decreased by -4.37%.The current cost of silver stands at Rs.96000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 74,370 per 10 gram. Silver futures contracts are up by Rs 1,700/kg in the same time period and have opened 0.88% up today at Rs 90,016/kg. On Monday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 74,295 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.34% while silver futures contract settled at Rs 89,231 per kilogram with a loss of 1%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady near $2,625.52 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,635.29 on Monday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,650.30. price of spot silver was steady at $30.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $960.40 and palladium shed 0.6% to $1,035.25.