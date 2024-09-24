Delhi Airport to Launch India’s First ‘Air Train’ by 2027

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued a tender for an automated people mover (APM) or air train, connecting Terminal 3, Terminal 2, Terminal 1, Aerocity, and Cargo City. The 7.7 km route will have four key stops, eliminating lengthy transfers between distant terminals. Bids will be received in October and November, with the contract awarded by the end of the fiscal year. The air train project, valued at under Rs 2,000 crore, aims to provide fast and seamless connectivity between terminals, enhancing passenger convenience and reducing carbon footprint. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) score is expected to improve. No development fees will be levied until completion. The government advised DIAL to reconsider its initial six-stop plan, citing prolonged travel times and security concerns. Delhi Airport, India’s busiest hub, handles over 70 million passengers annually and plans to double capacity to 130 million in 6-8 years. The air train is crucial for managing increased passenger traffic, with 25% being transit flyers. Globally, air trains are typically free for passengers, with costs recovered through aeronautical charges. The project is targeted for completion by the end of 2027.