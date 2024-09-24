Ducati unveils 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 range

Mumbai: The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 range- V4, V4 S and V4 Pikes Peak- was unveiled globally. Global deliveries of the new Multistrada V4 range begin in October 2024 and it may launch it in India soon.

The motorcycles get same V4 Granturismo engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 170 hp at 10,750 rpm along with 124 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. Now, the motorcycles get a new ‘wet’ mode for riding in rainy conditions along with an optimised ‘enduro’ mode that makes it easier to ride the motorcycle on tough terrain. All models now get a three-step engine braking mode as well. The Pikes Peak model gets an additional new ‘race’ mode.

The Ducati V4 range gets new Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) which makes the motorcycle safer and more efficient, thanks to the 70 sensors that integrate the data from the inertial platform. The Ducati Vehicle Observer, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, refines the strategies of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

Also Read: 2024 Tata Nexon EV 45 launched in India: Details

The other big update is to the chassis where the Multistrada V4 and V4 S now get a twin-sided swingarm. The Pikes Peak edition though continues to get a single-sided swingarm. For 2025, V4 gets manual fully adjustable front and rear suspension, while the V4 S is equipped with semi-active Marzocchi suspension controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system.

The V4 S is also equipped with an automatic lowering device which reduces the seat height automatically when the motorcycle goes below 10 kmph and increases the seat height back to normal when the motorcycle goes above 50 kmph. The Pikes Peak variant gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension with a dedicated button to change settings on the go. While the Multi V4 gets twin 320 mm discs up front with Brembo 4-piston monobloc callipers along with a 280 mm disc at the rear, the V4 S and the Pikes Peak edition get Brembo Stylema callipers along with twin 330 mm discs up front.

The Multistrada V4 S was the first motorcycle equipped with a front and rear radar system to support the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.