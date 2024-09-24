Govt Bans Selfies, Reels with Dasara Elephants

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has expressed concerns over the public taking photos and videos with the Mysore Dasara Jamboo Savari elephants, citing disturbances to the animals. The minister instructed officials to safeguard the elephants’ well-being until they return to their camp. Recently, the elephants have become agitated due to visitors taking photos, leading to incidents like the altercation between Kanjan and Dhananjaya elephants. Some tourists have even been hugging the elephants’ trunks for pictures, prompting the government to address this issue ¹.

To tackle the growing number of tourists, Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa announced plans to modify the Jamboo Savari route within the palace grounds. This change will increase seating capacity by 10,000 to 15,000 seats. The new 500-meter route will accommodate 35,000 to 40,000 spectators. Dr. Mahadevappa emphasized the need for responsible management to ensure a smooth festive atmosphere. Nineteen sub-committees have been formed to oversee various aspects of the celebrations .

Mysore Dasara, a 10-day festival, will commence on October 3 and culminate on October 12 with the Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, commemorating Goddess Chamundeshwari’s triumph over the buffalo-demon Mahisha . This year’s celebrations aim to provide a grand experience for visitors while prioritizing the welfare of the elephants participating in the Jamboo Savari procession .