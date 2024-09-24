Govt Employees Must Declare Assets by September 30 or Face Salary Suspension

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive requiring all its employees to disclose their movable and immovable assets by September 30. This move aims to enhance transparency in governance, and employees who fail to comply risk losing their salaries . The directive, announced by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, mandates that Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Heads of Departments submit their property details on the Manav Sampada Portal.

Approximately 90% of the state’s government employees, around 7.19 lakh out of 8.44 lakh, have already uploaded their asset information on the portal . The remaining employees have until the September 30 deadline to comply. Initially, the deadline was set for August 31, but it was extended by a month after several employees requested more time to gather and submit the necessary details.

To ensure compliance, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) will review and monitor whether employees have submitted their asset details. Failure to comply will not only result in salary suspension but also impact eligibility for promotions . The Manav Sampada Portal is an integrated Human Resource Management System designed to streamline and digitize human resource processes, including recruitments, postings, promotions, and transfers ¹.