IndiGo launches new domestic flight service: Details

Hyderabad: Leading low-budget air carrier, IndiGo announced new domestic flight service. The airline announced flights connecting Agra in Uttar Pradesh with Telangana’s Hyderabad.

New flights from Agra to Hyderabad will commence on September 28. The service will operate three days a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

At present, Agra has three available domestic flight routes. Among them, the Agra-Bengaluru flight operates four days a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Agra-Lucknow flight is available six days a week flying every day except Sunday. The Agra-Mumbai flight operates three days a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Hyderabad’s domestic air connectivity is set to improve as IndiGo is set to start direct flights to seven new cities, including Ayodhya, starting September. The new routes from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will connect Hyderabad to Rajkot, Agartala, Jammu, Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The airline will begin its direct flight to Ayodhya on September 29, operating four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. This new service follows a three-month hiatus after SpiceJet discontinued its direct flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on June 1.