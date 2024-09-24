IRCTC launches new tour package to Vaishno Devi: Details

Lucknow: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced new tour package to Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra in Jammu.

This tour package will be for 5 nights and 6 days. It will start from Jamnagar in Gujarat. Passengers of this tour package will be able to board/deboard from Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Indore, Ujjain, Sehore, Bhopal and Vidisha railway stations. The train will leave on Wednesday.

Package name – Vaishno Devi With Shivkhori OR Patnitop (WBR88

Duration– 5 nights and 6 days

Meal plan – Breakfast and dinner

Frequency – Every Wednesday

Travel mode – Train

Class – Third AC (Comfort)

The fare for the tour package will start from Rs 11,900 per person for triple occupancy. In double occupancy, one will have to pay Rs 13,400 per person. On the other hand, Rs 21,200 will have to be spent per person for single occupancy. Passengers can book this tour package by visiting IRCTC’s website–https://www.irctc.co.in/