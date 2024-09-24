Israel airstrikes in Lebanon kill 492, including 35 children; US sends troops

On Monday, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, resulting in 492 deaths, including 35 children and 58 women. Here are the top ten updates:

1. The Israeli military warned residents to evacuate areas allegedly storing Hezbollah weapons, causing thousands to flee southern Lebanon. This exodus created heavy traffic on the main highway to Beirut, marking the largest displacement since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, according to the Associated Press.

2. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported over 1,645 injuries in what was described as a catastrophic day for the country.

3. Israel targeted Hezbollah weapon sites and expanded its operations to include the Bekaa Valley near Lebanon’s eastern border. Residents from villages in southern Lebanon shared images of their towns being hit by airstrikes on social media.

4. The Pentagon announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to the Middle East due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, as reported by Reuters. Specific details on troop numbers or their mission were not disclosed.

5. Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder confirmed the U.S. is deploying a small number of military personnel to the region “out of an abundance of caution” to support existing forces in the area.