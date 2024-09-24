Japan issues tsunami warning after 5.9 magnitude quake near Izu Islands

Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory on Tuesday following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake near the Izu Islands, a remote area south of Tokyo. The earthquake occurred offshore, and no damage or injuries have been reported thus far. Although the quake was not felt by residents, authorities warned of the possibility of tsunami waves reaching up to 1 meter in height in coastal areas of the Izu Islands.

The advisory was issued shortly after the quake, and local authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow any safety instructions. Japan, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to frequent earthquakes and tsunamis. While this quake did not cause immediate disruption, the Meteorological Agency’s swift advisory highlights the country’s preparedness for seismic events.