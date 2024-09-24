Launch date of Redmi Note 14 Pro series announced: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Note 14 Pro series will launch in China later this week. The Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ models. The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be announced on September 26. The launch event will take place in China at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are also confirmed to be unveiled at the same event.

Xiaomi hasn’t detailed the specifications of the upcoming lineup. The Redmi Note 14 Pro series is claimed to have passed the IP66, IP68, and IP69 tests for mobile phone waterproofing. They are said to have “water ingress protection” as well.

It has a curved display with a hole punch cutout and an ellipse-shaped camera island with three camera lenses and LED flash. The Redmi Buds 6 are teased to offer 49dB noise reduction and a total battery life of 42 hours. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It could get a 50-megapixel primary camera and 90W charging support. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.