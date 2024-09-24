OPPO K12x 5G Feather Pink version launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched a new pink colour option of its K12x 5G in India through Flipkart. The new colour option arrives nearly two months after the launch of the handset and it will be exclusively available during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. The new colour option will sit alongside the Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet shades that have already been available in India since the phone’s launch in July.

Oppo unveiled a new Feather Pink-colour variant of Oppo K12x 5G ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. The new colour option is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mode, but it can be purchased for a discounted price tag of Rs. 10,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale that is scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 6. Flipkart Plus customers will get access to the sale on September 26.

The Oppo K12x 5G ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HD+(720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The Oppo K12x 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. It has MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It features a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.