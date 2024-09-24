PM Modi wraps up ‘successful and substantial’ 3-day US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi after concluding his three-day visit to the United States, which he described as ‘successful and substantial.’ During the trip, he participated in the Quad Leaders’ meeting, addressed the Indian-American community at a significant event, and spoke at the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly. The visit focused on deepening India’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific and strengthening bilateral ties with key partners.

Modi held bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad Summit. The leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. At the Quad Leadership Summit, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, Modi emphasized India’s approach of collaboration and engagement with multiple partners. The summit also saw the launch of the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative, with India pledging $7.5 million to combat cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific.

On the second day, Modi attended a large Indian community event at Nassau Coliseum in New York, where he highlighted India’s progress and potential. He described the country as a “land of opportunities” and shared his ambitious goals for the future. Modi’s address to the community underscored his commitment to fostering India’s global stature while enhancing relations with Indian-Americans. The visit wrapped up with his participation in a key United Nations conclave.