Stock market: Indian equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Tuesday. The indices surged to fresh all-time highs late afternoon led by FII buying flows, pared their gains to close on a muted note.

At closing bell, the BSE Sensex was down 15 points, or 0.02, at 84,914. The 30-stock index had touched fresh all-time of 85,163 in the morning. The NSE Nifty also touched a fresh record high of 26,000. At close, Nifty was marginally up by 0.01 per cent, at 25,940.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,937 against 2,013 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,053. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 296, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29. A total of 365 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 233 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Tecno launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Top gainers were Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp., Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Top losers were Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank IndusInd Bank, SBI Life, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance and Titan.

.Across sectors, the biggest gainer was the Nifty Metal index, having climbed 2.97 per cent at close. Other indices that closed with gains were the IT, Auto, Pharma, and Oil & Gas indices. Meanwhile, the PSU Bank index was the top sectoral laggard, closing 0.86 per cent, followed by the FMCG index.

The Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices also closed in the red, falling 0.25 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. The Realty, Consumer Durables and Healthcare indices also closed in the red. Apart from that, the BSE SmallCap index closed 0.04 per cent lower at 57,475, while the BSE MidCap index closed higher by 0.21 per cent at 49,621.