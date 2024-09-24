Tata Motors launches Nexon iCNG in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched introduced a CNG variant of its popular subcompact SUV – Nexon, in the Indian market. The Tata Nexon iCNG is launched at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh(ex-showroom). The Nexon CNG comes in Smart, Smart +, Smart + S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative + and Fearless + PS variants.

The Tata Nexon CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 100hp and 170Nm. It will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It has an ARAI-rated efficiency figure of 24km/kg. Moreover, the compact SUV uses Tata Motors’ dual-cylinder technology for a practical boot space of 321 litres.

Some of the notable features of the SUV include voice assisted panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and wipers, and six airbags.

The Nexon becomes the fifth iCNG offering in Tata’s line-up after the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz. Tata claims 21 per cent of its sales come from the iCNG line-up and they have a market share of 15 per cent in the CNG passenger vehicle segment.