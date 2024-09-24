Tecno launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: The Transsion-owned firm, Tecno launched its new budget smartphone in the Indian markets. The handset named ‘Tecno Pop 9 5G’ is currently available for pre-booking and will be available for purchase in early October. The handset is the successor to the Tecno Pop 8, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year.

Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while a 128GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 9,999. The phone is currently available for pre-booking via Amazon and will go on sale for the first time on October 7. Customers can pre-book the handset with a token amount of Rs. 499, which will be credited back as Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase. The Tecno Pop 9 5G is offered in three colour options — Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow, while two complimentary phone skins are shipped with the handset.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Tecno Pop 9 5G sports an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Pop 9 5G carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The phone carries has an infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is claimed to be the first 5G phone in the segment with NFC support.