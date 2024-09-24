These sex positions can cause penile fracture

Penile fracture is a serious injury that can happen during sexual intercourse. This occurs when the erect penis is forcefully bent, causing a rupture in the membrane that surrounds the corpora cavernosa, the spongy tissue that fills with blood during an erection.

As per experts, some sex position may lead to penile fracture. To avoid this from happening, men must take caution while trying these sex positions.

Doggy Style: This position can be risky if the penetrating partner thrusts too hard and misses the intended target, hitting the pubic bone or perineum instead.

Cowgirl and reverse cowgirl: The cowgirl sex positions can be risky if the penetrating partner's penis slips out and then bends or gets twisted upon re-entry.

Missionary position: This sex position looks very simple but it can be risky if the penetrating partner’s penis slips out and is then bent or twisted upon re-entry, or if the partner’s legs are raised too high, causing the penis to bend at an awkward angle.