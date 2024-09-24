Tirupati Laddu Dispute: 43 Food Samples Collected from Shops in Mathura, Vrindavan

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Mathura recently collected 43 food samples from 15 shops around religious sites in Mathura, Vrindavan, and nearby areas. These samples included various sweets and milk-based products like peda, barfi, paneer, and sonpapdi. FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh noted that while most items met quality standards, one sample of ‘peda’ was sent to Lucknow for further testing.

This sampling drive was part of broader efforts to ensure food quality near temples, especially after concerns about prasadam purity arose in multiple states. Rajasthan launched a campaign to verify the purity of temple offerings, while Karnataka mandated specific guidelines, including the exclusive use of Nandini ghee in prasadam preparation.

The controversy surrounding temple food intensified after Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Naidu accused the previous government of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in Tirupati laddus. In response, political and religious leaders have called for stricter measures to uphold the sanctity of temple offerings.