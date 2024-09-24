Tirupati Temple Laddus Use 100% Pure Ghee, Confirms TTD Report

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has issued a report confirming the purity of ghee used in Tirupati laddus, alleviating concerns over alleged contamination. The report reveals that ghee from Dindigul, received on July 6 and 15, was not used due to doubts raised, and as a precaution, ghee from four tankers was discarded and returned after lab testing . This confirmation comes after allegations surfaced, including those from NDA leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, claiming the ghee contained animal fat.

The controversy sparked a cleansing ritual at the Tirumala temple to restore the sanctity of the offerings. Temple officials confirmed the ritual was performed in response to accusations tied to the previous YSR Congress regime . Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns over ingredient quality during former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, citing a private lab report from Gujarat that alleged the presence of “beef tallow,” “lard,” and fish oil in the ghee . However, Reddy dismissed the claims, accusing Naidu of “politics in the name of God” and labeling him a “pathological and habitual liar.”

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into Naidu’s allegations, stating, “Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed inquiry is required and the culprit should be punished” . To address the issue, TTD has changed its ghee vendor to Karnataka Milk Federation, ensuring the prasadam’s sanctity stays intact . With the Brahmotsavam festival approaching, TTD aims to prepare 8-9 lakh laddus daily using pure ghee from the new vendor .