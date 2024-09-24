UAE authority announces new speed limit on two major roads

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced new speed limit on two major roads. The RTA announced an increase in the maximum speed limit on parts of Al Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street.

The change will be effective from September 30. The new speed limits will be as follows in certain areas:

The maximum speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be raised to 100 km/h between Dubai Al Ain Road and Academic City Roundabout.

The maximum speed limit will be increased to 90 km/h between Academic City Roundabout and Al Khawaneej Street.

The speed limit will be standardised to 90 km/h on Al Amardi Street between Al Khawaneej Street and Emirates Road.