Visa Amnesty: UAE announces new decision

Dubai: UAE authorities announced new decision regarding visa amnesty scheme. UAE authorities has extended exit pass validity by 14-day for visa amnesty-seekers.

As per the new decision, overstayers who were granted visa amnesty now have until October 31 to leave the country. Previously, the exit pass given to amnesty-seekers was valid only for 14 days; now, this grace period has been extended until the end of the scheme.

The extended period will be clearly stated on the outpass issued to amnesty-seekers, allowing them to leave the country at any point within this timeframe. The amnesty programme provides an opportunity for overstayers to regularise their status and leave the UAE without facing penalties, offering a new chance to start afresh.