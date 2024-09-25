Bengaluru Court Orders Lokayukta Probe into MUDA Land Scam

A Special Court has mandated the Lokayukta police to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with a land scam involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The court has instructed the Lokayukta Assistant Superintendent of Police to conduct the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within three months. This order follows a private complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamai Krishna, who alleges that ?56 crore was improperly paid by MUDA to Siddaramaiah’s wife related to the acquisition of 14 replacement plots.

The case centers on claims that MUDA improperly allocated the replacement plots in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land from survey number 464 in Kesare village, Mysore. Activists assert that Siddaramaiah used his influence over MUDA officials to facilitate this land transaction. The High Court had previously dismissed a petition from the Chief Minister attempting to challenge the investigation, leading the presiding judge, Santhosh Gajanana Bhatt, to express concerns regarding Siddaramaiah’s potential involvement in the alleged illegal land acquisition.

The investigation will focus on the legitimacy of the land transactions, particularly concerning a person named Devaraju, who is accused of having no rightful claim to the land yet allegedly purchased it. Social activist TJ Abraham, along with Krishna and JDS Legal Unit President SP Pradeep Kumar, had sought the Governor’s approval to investigate the matter, which was granted. Siddaramaiah subsequently filed a petition in the High Court seeking a stay on the Governor’s order, but the court upheld the decision to proceed with the prosecution, highlighting the serious nature of the allegations against him.