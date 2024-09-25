Bengaluru Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Three Bikes in Royal Enfield Frustration

In an unusual incident in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old man named Pulkit has been arrested for setting fire to three motorcycles after becoming frustrated over not owning a Royal Enfield bike. The event occurred on September 19, when Pulkit poured petrol on the motorcycles parked at a Paying Guest (PG) residence in HMT Layout, Venugopal Nagar, before igniting them and fleeing the scene. Among the damaged vehicles were a Royal Enfield, an Activa, and a Passion Pro.

The incident came to light when Dipanku Agarwal, a PG resident, filed a complaint. Deepanshu Aggarwal, a college student who had recently parked his second-hand Royal Enfield at the PG, was awakened around 2 AM by commotion outside. Upon investigating, he found three motorcycles engulfed in flames. Locals tried to douse the fire using sand and water until firefighters arrived, but the Royal Enfield and Passion Pro were extensively damaged, with the Activa sustaining about 50% damage.

Following the incident, police reviewed CCTV footage, which captured an unidentified individual arriving around 1:40 AM, pouring petrol on the bikes, and igniting them. In a startling moment, the suspect even lit a cigarette from the flames before escaping. After his arrest, Pulkit admitted to the crime, attributing his actions to his obsession with Royal Enfield motorcycles, which ultimately led to his impulsive and destructive behavior. The police have charged him, emphasizing the risks of acting out due to material frustrations.