CM calls for increased support for OBCs in special commission meeting

In a meeting with the newly appointed leadership of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the vital role of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in society. He recognized their contributions across various fields and highlighted the government’s dedication to bringing them into the mainstream through beneficiary-oriented programs and constitutional reservations. The CM particularly pointed out the OBC community’s involvement in initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP) and Vishwakarma Shram Samman as key examples of the government’s focused efforts.

Adityanath urged Commission officials to actively engage with the OBC community during their district visits to gather feedback on government schemes and understand their needs and aspirations. He stressed the importance of keeping the Chief Minister’s Office informed about any obstacles the OBC population faces in accessing these schemes, encouraging the Commission to provide necessary recommendations to address these challenges.

The Chief Minister also noted the shift in policy that has prioritized OBC youth in government job selections under the current administration, contrasting it with previous governments. He urged the Commission to increase its public outreach efforts and work proactively to resolve the issues impacting the OBC community, advocating for their inclusion in the broader national development agenda. Additionally, he directed officials to provide the necessary resources and office space to support the Commission’s work in maximizing the potential of the OBC community.