CPWD faces highest number of vacancies in reserved category posts

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has the largest number of reserved category vacancies among the ministry’s agencies, with 330 posts unfilled. These include 109 positions for scheduled castes (SC), 54 for scheduled tribes (ST), and 169 for other backward classes (OBC). The issue was highlighted in a recent review meeting where the CPWD was urged to expedite the recruitment process for these vacancies, which are to be filled through direct hiring and promotions.

Other agencies under the ministry, such as the Directorate of Printing, the Department of Publication, the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Central Government Employees Welfare Housing Organisation (CGEWHO), also have unfilled reserved category positions. The CPWD, tasked with managing government construction and maintenance, was instructed to provide a detailed breakdown of vacancies by region and to set tentative dates for filling these positions.

To address the backlog, the ministry’s reservation cell has been directed to issue a formal letter to CPWD, emphasizing the urgency of filling the large number of reserved vacancies. Additionally, all Central government ministries and departments, per a directive from Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, have been instructed to form committees for identifying and addressing reserved category vacancies through special recruitment drives.