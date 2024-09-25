Delhi’s Winter Action Plan: WFH on High Pollution Days

On September 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai introduced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s 21-point Winter Action Plan to address rising air pollution. Key measures include work-from-home (WFH) provisions during high-pollution days, the possible use of artificial rain, and intensified focus on pollution hotspots. Under the slogan “Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade” (Let’s Unite and Fight Pollution), drones will monitor real-time pollution levels in critical areas, with anti-smog guns and road-sweeping machines deployed to curb dust pollution.

The plan emphasizes strict enforcement of a firecracker ban and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Over 500 teams will work to prevent open garbage burning. During severe pollution periods, WFH and reduced private vehicle use will be encouraged, while the odd-even vehicle scheme may be enforced as a last resort.

In addition, the government is considering artificial rain to mitigate pollution, particularly from November 1 to 15, during the Diwali festival and peak stubble burning season. A six-member task force has been set up to oversee pollution levels and ensure rapid execution of the action plan across Delhi.